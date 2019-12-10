Disney releases Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker soundtrack early (then removes it)

Walt Disney Studios

If you're eagerly awaiting the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on Dec. 20, Disney briefly offered something to make the wait a little easier: the film's soundtrack.

Disney made 23 tracks from the movie available to the public ahead of awards season, but has since taken them down. Composer John Williams' brother, Don, said earlier this year that The Rise of Skywalker will include "135 minutes worth of music." That may be a lot of music, but there's a lot of film to go with it; the movie will reportedly run 2 hours and 21 minutes.

Unfortunately, you can no longer listen to the tracks, which didn't list any titles, on the Disney Studios Awards website.

Originally published Dec. 10, 3:50 p.m. PT.

Update, 9 p.m.: Adds Disney has removed the soundtrack.