Mattel

Mattel's RC Baby Yoda doll is now on Disney, just in time for season 2 of The Mandalorian. It comes with a wrist strap remote device that lets you control The Child (the little guy's official name) to bring cute Star Wars action to your home.

You can make it follow you, move its ears and arms, play hide and seek, make sounds and more. The 12-inch RC Baby Yoda costs $70 and also includes the Mythosaur necklace.

This RC Baby Yoda waddles around your house like a 50-year-old toddler https://t.co/xPoIkuKHrV pic.twitter.com/7BMjo5s3qj — io9 (@io9) October 26, 2020

Baby Yoda was introduced on Disney Plus show The Mandalorian last year, and the second season kicks off Friday.