Disney's RC Baby Yoda doll now available for pre-order

Created by Mattel, the Baby Yoda doll costs $70.

The RC Baby Yoda can mirror cute moments from The Mandalorian.

Mattel's RC Baby Yoda doll is now available for pre-order on Disney, just in time for season 2 of The Mandalorian. It comes with a wrist strap remote device that lets you control The Child (the little guy's official name) to bring cute Star Wars action to your home.

You can make it follow you, move its ears and arms, play hide and seek, make sounds and more. The 12-inch RC Baby Yoda costs $70 and also includes the Mythosaur necklace.

Baby Yoda was first introduced on Disney Plus show The Mandalorian last year, and the second season kicks off Friday.

