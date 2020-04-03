CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Last of Us Part 2 delay DNC postponed Coronavirus updates WWE WrestleMania 2020 Zoom working on security Fortnite x Deadpool

Disney pushes back its Marvel movie release dates because of coronavirus

Disney's entire theatrical slate is getting overhauled.

Listen
- 00:22
cnetbreakingnews-red-bold
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

Disney has pushed back movies across its release slate because of disruptions from the new coronavirus. Its Marvel movie plans are being pushed back months, starting with Black Widow moving to Nov. 6.  

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19, has spread rapidly around the world into a pandemic. Cities, states and countries have mandated quarantines, health care systems are struggling and entire industries have shut down. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates. 

Coronavirus updates
Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus
5:54