For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.
Disney has pushed back movies across its release slate because of disruptions from the new coronavirus. Its Marvel movie plans are being pushed back months, starting with Black Widow moving to Nov. 6.
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19, has spread rapidly around the world into a pandemic. Cities, states and countries have mandated quarantines, health care systems are struggling and entire industries have shut down.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
Discuss: Disney pushes back its Marvel movie release dates because of coronavirus
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.