Disney pushes back its Marvel movie release dates because of coronavirus

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

Disney has pushed back movies across its release slate because of disruptions from the new coronavirus. Its Marvel movie plans are being pushed back months, starting with Black Widow moving to Nov. 6.

The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as COVID-19, has spread rapidly around the world into a pandemic. Cities, states and countries have mandated quarantines, health care systems are struggling and entire industries have shut down.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.