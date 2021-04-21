Disney Plus will stream Sony Spider-Man movies in new deal

Sarah Tew/CNET

Disney Plus is on track to round out its streaming catalog of Marvel Cinematic Universe movies thanks to a new licensing deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment, announced by the companies Wednesday, which will make Sony-made Spider-Man films available to stream on Disney's streaming services and TV channels. The agreement also allows Disney to eventually stream Sony movies released in theaters between 2022 and 2026.

The deal is for a timeframe known as the "post-pay-one window." That means Disney's services and channels will get to stream and televise the new movies well after they've made their theatrical debuts -- and even after Netflix has streamed them for a long time.

But crucially for Marvel fans, the deal also unlocks "a significant number" of Sony's library titles, which the companies said will include Sony's "Marvel Characters" films including Spider-Man, as well as the Jumanji and Hotel Transylvania franchises.

"This gives Disney enormous programming potential across its platforms and makes them key destinations for a robust collection of Spider-Man films," the companies said.

But the companies' characterization of their pact leaves a question mark over Spider-Man: No Way Home. Currently, No Way Home, the third in the trilogy of films starring Tom Holland as the mild-mannered superhero, is slated for theatrical release Dec. 17, putting it outside the scope of the deal that grants Disney access to theatrically released Sony movies starting two weeks later at the start of 2022. It's unclear whether No Way Home would be considered a library title that Disney can stream.

The deal applies to Disney's streaming services Disney Plus and Hulu, as well as its traditional entertainment channels including ABC, Disney Channels, Freeform, FX and National Geographic. The deal covers theatrical releases from 2022-2026 and begins for each film following its Pay 1 TV window.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

The agreement comes the same month Netflix scored a deal with Sony to be the first place to show Sony's new movies after they've run in theaters and in home formats like online rentals. Disney's deal with Sony on Wednesday essentially explains where you'll be able to stream those Sony movies once they leave Netflix, plus those extra selections from the vault of Sony's past titles.