Disney Plus will premiere Pixar's Soul on Christmas Day

Disney/Pixar

This might be disappointing news for cinema fans, but Pixar's Soul is going straight to digital, debuting on Disney Plus on Christmas Day.

"We are thrilled to share Pixar's spectacular and moving Soul with audiences direct to Disney+ in December," said Bob Chapek, Disney CEO, in a statement Thursday. "A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one's place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season."

Pete Docter, who directed moving Pixar classics like Up and Inside Out, weighed in on the decision to send his latest straight to Disney Plus.

"The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place -- but it's also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things," said Docter. "Soul investigates what's really important in our lives, a question we're all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humor and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that."

Disney hasn't specified whether Soul, which was scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 20, will be included in the base subscription or whether it comes under premium video-on-demand, costing an extra $30 like the live-action remake of Mulan.

This isn't the first Pixar film to be affected by cinema closures due to the coronavirus pandemic: A few weeks after its theatrical release in early March, Pixar's Onward jumped over to Disney Plus without an extra fee.

Soul will stream on Disney Plus on Dec. 25.