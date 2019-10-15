Disney Plus will only have 7 Marvel movies at launch

Disney

With Disney this week revealing what it will and won't have when it launches its streaming service Disney Plus next month, it's become apparent that there are a few Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) titles missing. As reported earlier Tuesday by Digital Spy, while Disney Plus tweeted out what seemed like a never-ending list of launch titles Monday, there were scant MCU movies to be seen.

At launch, Disney Plus tweeted it will have Avengers: Age of Ultron, Iron Man, Iron Man 3, Captain Marvel, Thor: The Dark World and Ant-Man.

Beyond the MCU movies, animated series including X-Men: Evolution from 2000, Wolverine and the X-Men from 2009 and Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors from 2018 will also be on the platform. Then there's Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe from 2014, and the new Marvel's Hero Project.

While we expect the other MCU movies to hit the service eventually, there'll also be the MCU content being developed exclusively for Disney Plus: