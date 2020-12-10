Disney Plus will have 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series 'over the next few years'

Angela Lang/CNET

Disney said that Disney Plus will have 10 Marvel series and 10 Star Wars series "over the next few years," as well as 15 series and 15 feature-length films that are Disney live-action, Disney animation or Pixar in the same time frame. The company also indicated that "a number of Disney and Pixar films" will be headed straight to Disney Plus instead of going to theaters, without specifying which titles.

Pixar's Soul is already set to head straight to Disney Plus, on Dec. 25. Disney also has Pixar's Luca on its theatrical slate for 2021. And movies like Disney's live-action remakes Cruella, Peter Pan and Pinocchio were expected to make this shift from being theatrical releases to becoming Disney Plus originals.

Disney revealed the news Thursday during an investor presentation expected to detail Disney's overall streaming strategy for the next year and beyond, as well as unveil how the company's big slate of movies will be released while the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep film fans out of cinema seats. The event was expected to explain plans and goals for Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus, as well as international streaming services Star and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kareem Daniel, head of Disney's Media and Entertainment Distribution unit, said Thursday that with that pace of original exclusives on Disney Plus, plus the ongoing additions of theatrical films and library titles to Disney Plus' catalog, the service will be adding something new every week.

