Disney Plus will be $7 a month and launch Nov. 12

That puts Disney Plus almost half the cost of the $13 monthly fee for Netflix's most popular plan in the US.

Toy Story 4 will be the first Pixar movie that streams on Disney Plus. 

Disney Plus will launch Nov. 12 in the US for $7 a month, or $70 a month if you get an annual subscription.

Netflix's most popular plan, which lets you stream to two different devices simultaneously in high definition, just got a hike to $13 a month in the US earlier this year. 

The news came during entertainment giant's two-hour-plus event to unveil Disney Plus and explain its wider streaming strategy. After years of putting streaming in the back seat to protect its big-budget blockbusters and lucrative TV model, Disney has made streaming its top priority this year, even restructuring the company around it. 

It's the highest-profile example of traditional Hollywood going to extreme lengths to fortify against competition from digital powerhouses like NetflixAmazon and -- soon -- Apple. Those deep-pocketed companies have been pouring money into their own TV shows and movies. Digital upstarts have fueled TV cord-cutting and, in Netflix's case, tried to upend theatrical-release norms for movies -- all threats to the future survival of companies like Disney.

