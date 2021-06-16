Disney Plus: What's coming in July 2021?

Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

Disney Plus has been on an incredible roll throughout 2021. It has unleashed big budget TV shows like WandaVision and Loki, released movies like Raya and the Last Dragon. But July brings maybe its biggest movie yet: Black Widow.

Launching on Disney Plus on the same day as theatres, this is the first major Marvel movie in a long time, so stakes are high. To be clear, you'll have to pay extra to watch it ($29.99 in the US, £19.99 in the UK and $34.99 in Australia) but this still feels like a huge deal. The potential success or failure of this experiment could change how Disney releases Marvel movies in the future.

Here's everything being released on Disney Plus this July...

July 2

Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse

Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Disney Raven's Home (S4)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)

Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico

The Sandlot

The Sandlot 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102

July 7

Monsters at Work: Episode 101

Loki Episode 5

Marvel Studios Legends

July 9

Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)

Flicka

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)

Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)

Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World's Biggest Bullshark

Black Widow

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 209

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 103

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 111

July 14

Loki: Finale

Monsters At Work: Episode 102

July 16

The Croc That Ate Jaws

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland

Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story

Shark Gangs

We Bought A Zoo

When Sharks Attack (S7)

World's Deadliest Sharks

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 210

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 104

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 112

July 21

Turner & Hooch: Episode 101

Behind The Attraction

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki

Monsters At Work: Episode 103

July 23

Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Shark Attack Files (S1)

Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)

Playing With Sharks

Stuntman

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 211

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 105

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 113

July 28

Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life: Episode 101

The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 Premiere

Monsters At Work: Episode 104

Turner & Hooch: Episode 102

July 30

Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)

Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)

Garfield

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan's Yooper Cuisine

Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover

Jungle Cruise

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 212 "Second Chances"

The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 106

Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 114 "War Mantle"