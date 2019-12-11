Disney Plus was Google's top trending search term of 2019

Lucasfilm

It's been only a few weeks since the streaming service launched, but this was the year of Disney Plus. At least that's according to searches on Google in the US. The tech giant on Wednesday released its list of top trending search terms for 2019, and Disney Plus took the No. 1 slot.

In Google parlance, "top trending" means the terms had the highest spike in traffic over a certain period of time this year compared with last year. Disney Plus, which launched Nov. 12, has emerged as a formidable player in the streaming wars, as traditional media companies try to battle digital giants like Netflix and Amazon. So far the character known as Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, a Disney Plus original, has become a cultural hit.

Google is the world's largest search engine and one of the most iconic sites on the internet. So popular search queries give us a good look into what people were thinking about over the past year. Last year, people were obsessed with the World Cup, which took the top spot. Google's search results, though, have also drawn controversy. Politicians including President Donald Trump have accused the company, without evidence, of political bias.

In 2019, people were also interested in learning more about celebrity deaths. The No. 2 and 3 terms were Cameron Boyce and Nipsey Hussle. Boyce, who died in July, was a Disney Channel star with roles in the Descendents films and TV show Jessie. He died of an "ongoing medical condition," his family said at the time. Nipsey, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was a rapper and activist fatally shot in Los Angeles in March. He was beloved in the hip hop world and known for his community service.

When it came to pop culture, the No. 1 spots were no surprise. The top movie was Avengers Endgame, top TV show was Game of Thrones, and top song was Old Town Road by Lil Nas X.

Below are the full lists.

Searches

Disney Plus Cameron Boyce Nipsey Hussle Hurricane Dorian Antonio Brown Luke Perry Avengers Endgame Game of Thrones Iphone 11 Jussie Smollett

News

Hurricane Dorian Notre Dame Cathedral Women's World Cup Area 51 raid Copa America El Paso shooting Sri Lanka Government shutdown Equifax data breach settlement California earthquake

People

Antonio Brown Jussie Smollett James Charles Kevin Hart R. Kelly 21 Savage Lori Loughlin Jordyn Woods Bryce Harper Robert Kraft

Passings

Cameron Boyce Nipsey Hussle Luke Perry Jeffrey Epstein Tyler Skaggs Beth Chapman John Witherspoon John Singleton Eddie Money Elijah Cummings

Actors

Jussie Smollett Kevin Hart Lori Loughlin Felicity Huffman Keanu Reeves Rami Malek Joaquin Phoenix Kate Beckinsale Halle Bailey Maisie Williams

Movies

Avengers Endgame Captain Marvel Joker Toy Story 4 Lion King It Chapter Two Frozen 2 Once Upon a Time In Hollywood Midsommar Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

TV shows

Game of Thrones Stranger Things When They See Us Chernobyl The Mandalorian The Umbrella Academy Euphoria Dead to Me Surviving R. Kelly The Boys

Songs