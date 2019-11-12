Disney Plus warns users of 'outdated cultural depictions' in old movies

Walt Disney Studios

Times have changed over the span of Disney's decades of dominance in entertainment, and with Tuesday's launch of Disney Plus, the company is finding it must contend with the not-so-pretty elements of its past.

As part of the new streaming service, Disney has added disclaimers to movies such as Dumbo, The Jungle Book and Lady and the Tramp warning of "outdated cultural depictions." A plot description for Dumbo, for example, ends with: "This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions."

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

A handful of older Disney films have been criticized for incorporating racist stereotypes with characters like King Louie in The Jungle Book and the Siamese cats in Lady and the Tramp. The studio has since cut some controversial scenes, such as one from Dumbo featuring a crow named Jim Crow. It also "reinvented" the The Siamese Cat Song from the original Lady and the Tramp for the company's live-action remake.

One film customers won't find at all on DisneyPlus is Song of the South, which has faced criticism for its portrayal of African American characters.

