Disney Plus updates Black Panther movie intro with Chadwick Boseman tribute

Marvel Studios

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away this year after a four-year fight with colon cancer, but that doesn't mean he's forgotten. In addition to Marvel's touching tribute to the actor in August, Disney Plus redesigned the Marvel logo intro to Black Panther to honor Boseman on Nov. 29, which would have been his 44th birthday.

The new intro keeps the classic Marvel page-turning opening then goes to concept art images and excerpts from the Black Panther. This tribute is dedicated entirely and exclusively to Boseman with footage from not only Black Panther, but also his appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Disney has updated the Marvel Studios intro for 'Black Panther' on Disney Plus in remembrance of the late Chadwick Boseman. Happy birthday, King. pic.twitter.com/2A9sJXLONy — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) November 29, 2020

Disney Chairman Bob Iger tweeted a message on Saturday to all Black Panther fans, suggesting that they watch the film on Disney Plus that night to see a "special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts."

To all fans of #BlackPanther: watch the film on #DisneyPlus late tonight, for a special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) November 28, 2020

Marvel created a similar tribute to comic book creator Stan Lee for the Marvel Studios logo opening of Captain Marvel in 2019.

Disney Plus also has the documentary Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King honoring the Black Panther star's "life, legacy, career and the cultural imprint he made on and off-screen" available for fans to watch as well.

Filming for Black Panther 2 is tentatively scheduled to begin shooting in July 2021 with returning stars Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. The sequel, however, won't reproduce Boseman digitally.

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.