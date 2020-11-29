CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Best Cyber Monday 2020 deals PS5 restock Xbox Series X in stock HomePod Mini vs. Echo Dot vs. Nest Mini Tile Cyber Monday Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals Best Cyber Monday Apple deals

Disney Plus updates Black Panther movie intro with Chadwick Boseman tribute

Disney honors the late Boseman on what would have been his 44th birthday.

Listen
- 01:28
null

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa/Black Panther.

 Marvel Studios

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman passed away this year after a four-year fight with cancer, but he's far from forgotten. In addition to Marvel's touching tribute to the actor in August, Disney Plus redesigned the Marvel logo intro to Black Panther to honor Boseman on Nov. 29, which would have been his 44th birthday.

The new intro keeps the classic Marvel page-turning opening then goes to concept art images and excerpts from the Black Panther. This tribute is dedicated entirely and exclusively to Boseman with footage from not only Black Panther, but also his appearances in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame.

Disney Chairman Bob Iger tweeted a message on Saturday to all Black Panther fans, suggesting that they watch the film on Disney Plus that night to see a "special tribute to someone that was and will always be near and dear to our hearts."

Marvel created a similar tribute to comic book creator Stan Lee for the Marvel Studios logo opening of Captain Marvel in 2019. 

Disney Plus also has the documentary Chadwick Boseman: A Tribute for a King honoring the Black Panther star's "life, legacy, career and the cultural imprint he made on and off-screen" available for fans to watch as well.  

More Black Panther

Filming for Black Panther 2 is tentatively scheduled to begin shooting in July 2021 with returning stars Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, and Angela Bassett. The sequel, however, won't reproduce Boseman digitally. 

Black Panther 2 is scheduled to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.

How to watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe film in the right order

See all photos