Disney Plus' The Mandalorian season 2 confirmed for fall 2020

Creator Jon Favreau confirmed the show that delivers us Baby Yoda will return to Disney Plus next year.

The Child, aka Baby Yoda, has been The Mandalorian's breakout star. 

 Disney

Disney Plus' popular original show The Mandalorian will return with a second season next fall, creator Jon Favreau said in a tweet Friday -- the same day as the first season's finale

It was no secret The Mandalorian would be coming back for another round: Favreau spilled that he was already working on second-season scripts long before the show premiered in November. But since its debut, the show and its breakout star mostly known as Baby Yoda bear the markers of being a hit

Disney Plus is the Hollywood giant's take on streaming video, going up against the likes of NetflixAmazon and, most recently, Apple