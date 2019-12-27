Disney Plus' The Mandalorian season 2 confirmed for fall 2020

Disney Plus' popular original show The Mandalorian will return with a second season next fall, creator Jon Favreau said in a tweet Friday -- the same day as the first season's finale.
It was no secret The Mandalorian would be coming back for another round: Favreau spilled that he was already working on second-season scripts long before the show premiered in November. But since its debut, the show and its breakout star mostly known as Baby Yoda bear the markers of being a hit.
Disney Plus is the Hollywood giant's take on streaming video, going up against the likes of Netflix, Amazon and, most recently, Apple.
