Disney Plus' The Mandalorian season 2 confirmed for fall 2020

Disney

Disney Plus' popular original show The Mandalorian will return with a second season next fall, creator Jon Favreau said in a tweet Friday -- the same day as the first season's finale.

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

It was no secret The Mandalorian would be coming back for another round: Favreau spilled that he was already working on second-season scripts long before the show premiered in November. But since its debut, the show and its breakout star mostly known as Baby Yoda bear the markers of being a hit.

Disney Plus is the Hollywood giant's take on streaming video, going up against the likes of Netflix, Amazon and, most recently, Apple.