Disney Plus: The 19 best TV shows to binge-watch this week

Your Disney Plus movie viewing is covered this week -- Cruella, starring Emma Stone, hits Disney Plus Premiere Access on Friday (note: you have to be willing to fork out an extra $30 on top of your subscription fee). When it comes to TV viewing, it's all about new episodes of currently streaming seasons.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and Big Shot are all quality shows dropping new episodes as we head into the weekend. If you're waiting for new Marvel viewing, we're two weeks away from the premiere of Loki. Scroll down for an idea for what to watch in the meantime.

Sports drama

Big Shot (2021—) Disney Plus John Stamos stars in this sports dramedy that hits all the right -- and expected -- notes. Centered on a basketball coach -- exceptionally named Marvyn Korn -- whose bad temper sees him fired from the highest level of college basketball. His next gig takes him to a team at a private girls high school. The transition isn't the smoothest nor the most original, but it's the performances and wholesome spirit that make Big Shot sweet viewing.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (2021—) Disney Yes, the Mighty Ducks are back. But thankfully not as a remake. A follow-up to the '90s flick, Game Changers stars Emilio Estevez as the original Ducks coach Gordon Bombay, who now runs a low-level ice rink. The Mighty Ducks junior hockey team have become so good they can be selective about who joins. The David to their Goliath, a new team of underdogs brings together the rejects, including 12-year-old Evan Morrow. Who do they enlist as their coach? You get one guess. With Lauren Graham helping provide some of the laughs, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is surprisingly layered, packed with earnestness and nostalgia.

Animation

The Bad Batch (2021—) This new Star Wars series is a spinoff of the lauded The Clone Wars. Using the same CGI-animated style, The Bad Batch follows a squad of elite clone troopers who all have genetic defects, which may or may not give them special abilities. From The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni, The Bad Batch even features Fennec Shand (voiced by Ming-Na Wen), from the live-action show. More than a solid diversion that should particularly satisfy those partial to delving deeper into Star Wars lore.

Superhero



Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios Disney's next big Marvel show is here, serving six episodes of much more familiar Marvel fare compared to the wackier WandaVision. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier pairs Sam Wilson, aka Falcon, and Bucky Barnes, aka Winter Soldier, in a buddy-comedy globe-trotting adventure. The action, quips and threat to the world are all there, but underneath simmers a touch of social commentary, especially when you see what happens to Captain America's shield. It's not all laughs either, as the episodic format lends a little more time to Sam and Bucky's personal lives and the trauma they've had to overcome.

Disney Plus Outside The Mandalorian, the reason you paid for Disney Plus is here. WandaVision is the first of the promised barrage of premium Marvel Studios TV series. Six hours, released over nine weekly episodes, find Wanda and Vision hopping through eras of sitcom TV, starting in the black-and-white '50s. Why are Earth's mightiest heroes now a house wife and a suit working a nondescript day job? It might have something to do with -- spoiler -- Vision's death in Avengers: Endgame and a grieving Wanda exploring the full extent of her reality-altering powers. Weird, funny and laden with Easter eggs, WandaVision delivers your money's worth.

Disney Plus Six super-powered teens team up to fight against their criminal parents -- that's the intriguing premise of Marvel's Runaways. Eventually the team does some running, escaping their parents as well as Morgan le Fay and other villains. Despite its occasional reliance on standard superhero storytelling, this strong ensemble will grow on you, along with the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe references and general exciting action. If you're a fan of the comics, you'll be satisfied.

Disney Plus Criminally short at two seasons, Marvel's Agent Carter gave the whip-smart Peggy Carter a chance to showcase her action-hero side. Set after her love Steve Rogers sacrifices himself at the end of Captain America: The First Avenger, the series focuses on Peggy's adventurous life in 1940s New York, where she takes on a slightly dangerous gig helping out genius scientist Howard Stark and his butler Jarvis. Hayley Atwell channels a sense of cheeky fun in this stylish Marvel TV gem.

Disney Plus If its shaky first season lost you, it might be time to give Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. another go on Disney Plus. Finding its feet by the second season and growing from there, the series is character-focused storytelling set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and cocreated by Joss Whedon. A super cast, including Clark Gregg and Chloe Bennett, take on S.H.I.E.L.D.'s enemies, from Hydra to the Kree.

Mockumentary

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019—) Disney Plus If you're not into the High School Musical film series, then this mockumentary might be a little more your thing. Especially since it's a tongue-in-cheek look at a group of musical theater students putting on a musical inspired by the films in the exact same school the films were shot. Still, it doesn't veer too far from its source material, featuring a romance between its two leads -- Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett. Fans of Glee will find much to get on board with.

Documentary

Disney Plus Marvel continues its wonderful relationship with TV series Community, tapping stars Alison Brie and Gillian Jacobs not to act in, but direct episodes of a new documentary series. Marvel 616, a reference to Earth-616 -- the primary Earth and universe where the multiverse-spanning Marvel stories take place -- looks at just how much the comics and movies have influenced culture. From the journey to Captain Marvel and female representation, to fascinating versions of Marvel comics in other countries, Marvel 616 is a slice of life fans across the world will relate to.

Disney Plus With Disney Plus' National Geographic content comes Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey, a follow-up to Carl Sagan's groundbreaking Cosmos: A Personal Voyage. Presented by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, the documentary series updates the '80s milestone of scientific documentaries. Stunning CGI aids the storytelling approach to humanity's triumphs and mistakes in science.

Drama

Disney Plus Loosely based on the '80s movie by the same name, The Right Stuff plunges you into the gritty side of the US space program's beginnings. Over eight episodes, we follow the Mercury Seven -- seven pilots accepted to the space program -- and the effect the competitive job and media scrutiny have on their families. While it doesn't exactly tread new ground, The Right Stuff is a handsome, proficient look at NASA in the '50s and '60s.

Space Western

Lucasfilm Ltd. The show that launched Baby Yoda into the pop culture stratosphere built its foundations on a base of bountiful action and rich space Western visuals. The titular lone bounty hunter finds his soft side as he protects his precious green alien baby from those on his tail. For polished episodic storytelling in the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian is bang on.

Fantasy

ABC If you're into fairy tales reimagined for a modern day setting, Once Upon a Time is a long-running series covering a huge range of classics. And Frozen! Set in a seaside town with a forest not far away, the story follows Emma Swan and her 10-year-old son. They encounter magical objects, like a Narnia-repping wardrobe, and live-action characters like Snow White, Prince Charming and the Evil Queen, who were transported to the real world. It's up to Emma to help them break a curse that stole their memories. Charming, grab-your-tea-and-a-blanket stuff.

Comedy

Disney Plus This Disney Channel classic is sadly not coming back for a sequel series, but that takes no enjoyment away from the original wholesome misadventures of teenager Lizzie McGuire and her friends Miranda and Gordo. With creative soliloquies from a cartoon version of Lizzie, the show allows you to peek inside its hero's brain as she finds her identity and grows up.

Disney Plus See where it all began for Shia LaBeouf in Even Stevens. The comedy hinges on the dynamic between siblings Louis (LaBeouf) and Ren (Christy Carlson Romano): Louis is the carefree mischief maker; Ren the A-grade overachiever. Delivered with superb comic timing, this is quintessential family comedy that lets you marvel at LaBeouf's natural talent in front of the camera.

Disney Plus Sliding sweet nostalgia across the table, this late '90s sitcom also stars one of the coolest, cutest child actors. Tahj Mowry plays boy genius T.J. Henderson, managing to pull off being a likeable know-it-all. Aside from the comedy, T.J.'s heart-to-hearts with his single dad are tear-jerking. It's a little dated, but it's one of the best sitcoms starring a young Black actor.

Disney Plus If you missed this classic sitcom in the early '90s, it's time to hit it up on Disney Plus. Chronicling the life of middle schooler Cory Matthews, Boy Meets World ran for seven seasons, depicting realistic characters and relationships that branch and blossom into lessons about real life. For a nuanced sitcom that features some of the best '90s curtained hairstyles, Boy Meets World is a must.

