Disney Plus teases Marvel, Boba Fett specials coming Nov. 12

Lucasfilm/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Disney on Tuesday shared a list of releases that'll be part of Disney Plus Day on Nov. 12, including a Marvel special and a "special celebrating the origins and legacy" of Star Wars bounty hunter Boba Fett. The company described the upcoming Marvel offering as "celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look towards the future," but didn't share other details.

Disney Plus subscribers will have access to the new content, as well as to specials and sneak peeks across other brands like Disney, Pixar and National Geographic. Adventure film Jungle Cruise will be available to all subscribers, and Disney Plus original film Home Sweet Home Alone (a Home Alone reboot) will debut. Shorts including Olaf Presents, Ciao Alberto (featuring characters from Pixar's Luca) and a new short from The Simpsons "that pays tribute to Disney+'s marquee brands" will also premiere, according to Disney.

The streaming service will also expand to South Korea and Taiwan on Nov. 12, and to Hong Kong on Nov. 16.

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," Disney CEO Bob Chapek said in a statement. "This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."