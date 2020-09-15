Disney Plus spreads to 8 more countries

Enlarge Image Disney

Disney Plus has launched in eight more countries, taking the total to around 30 different territories. Fans of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and the House of Mouse can now sign up to Disney's streaming service in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The news comes just in time for the release of Mulan, out now, and The Mandalorian season 2, streaming next month. You can watch Disney's family-friendly catalogue either directly or through a local network in pretty much all of Western Europe, as well as North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latin America is scheduled to follow in November.

Disney's global ambitions rival the spread of Netflix, which streams to almost every country in the world (except China, Crimea, North Korea and Syria, for obvious reasons). Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus also straddle large parts of the globe, but other streamers like HBO Max and CBS All Access only operate in North America. Hulu is limited to the US at the moment, but is now owned by Disney and has discussed international expansion in 2021.

60.5 million people have paid to subscribe to Disney Plus since it launched in November 2019.