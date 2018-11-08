Disney+ streaming service slates Star Wars Rogue One prequel series

Lucasfilm

Disney is dubbing its streaming service Disney+, the company announced on Thursday, adding that the service will include a Star Wars series when it launches late next year.

Based on Rogue One, the prequel series will star Diego Luna, who played icy assassin Cassian Andor in the original movie released in 2016.

Disney also confirmed that the service is developing a live-action Marvel series focused on Loki, a character from the Avengers. The series will star Tom Hiddleston, who will reprise the role.

Swelling with its takeover of much of 21st Century Fox, Disney is fortifying itself with the ammunition to battle deep-pocketed tech companies like Netflix, Apple and Amazon. Those companies have eye-popping budgets and are pouring money into TV and film production. Disney's streaming service is meant to be a Netflix rival.

Disney's family-friendly movies, currently running on Netflix, will eventually switch over to Disney+, alongside its slate of original exclusive programs. The Rogue One prequel is the second Star Wars series planned for the service, with Disney also creating The Mandalorian, based on the race of Jedi-fighting warriors best known via Boba Fett. That series will be directed by Jon Favreau.

The Disney+ branding is in line with Disney's other streaming service, sports-focused ESPN+, which launched earlier this year.

Disney is also set to hold a controlling share of video-streaming service Hulu as part of its takeover of Fox.

