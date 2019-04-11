Disney is betting big on its 2019 streaming service called Disney Plus, and it'll finally give us the best picture yet of what to expect.

Thursday, Disney will hold an investor day at its Buena Vista studios in California. Disney CEO Bob Iger, who's called the streaming service the company's "biggest priority" this year, is expected to lead a presentation that will include demos of the Disney Plus app and potentially teasers, trailers or behind-the-scenes footage of its exclusive original shows.

Even before the event, new details about more of Disney's original shows have packed the days leading up to it.

A Marvel limited series featuring Jeremy Renner's Hawkeye is expected to chronicle his adventures passing the torch to Kate Bishop, a Marvel Comics character who's part of a group known as the Young Avengers. We also got details about Pixar's Monsters Inc. spin-off: The show, called Monsters at Work and slated for 2020, takes place six months after the events of Pixar's original film, and John Goodman and Billy Crystal will reprise their roles of Sully and Mike.

Disney also announced a big slate of documentary and reality shows that weren't previously known. Some piggyback on the popularity of its blockbuster franchises, such as Marvel's 616 -- a documentary series exploring the real-world context to the stories, characters and creators in the Marvel universe -- and Marvel's Hero Project, which spotlights young people dedicated to acts of bravery and kindness.

But others have tangential links to other parts of Disney. Cooking competition Be Our Guest pits two families in a contest to develop a dish for Disney World, and reality show Encore, which brings adults back to reenact the high-school musical they performed with their classmates years ago, is sure to be a companion program to the Disney Plus reboot of its High School Musical brand.

Much of the premium original programming planned for Disney Plus leans into the company's big-budget franchises like Marvel and Star Wars. Some shows -- like the live-action, big-budget Star Wars TV series The Mandalorian -- have completed filming. Meanwhile, some programs have only just started shooting, such as Marvel spinoffs like one show based on Avengers character Loki and another featuring Scarlet Witch. The Marvel programs, each set to be six-episodes long, are intended to be ready when Disney Plus launches late this year.

If you're feeling monthly fee fatigue, sorry, but that's the direction the entertainment business is headed. Netflix trots out original shows and movies on a near daily basis. CBS is pumping its CBS All Access service full of Star Trek shows and other original programs. (Note: CBS is CNET's parent company.) NBCUniversal, HBO owner WarnerMedia and Apple are all building their own streaming services. Even DC Entertainment now has its DC Universe streaming service full of shows, movies and comics.

And then there's Hulu, which is controlled by Disney after its $71.3 billion takeover of 21st Century Fox closed last month. Once Disney Plus launches, you'll need to remember to subscribe to Hulu too if you want Disney's edgier material, like four planned Marvel cartoons aimed at adults. Disney Plus is where the expanded company's family-friendly content will live.

So, is the Disney Plus streaming service worth paying for? The details that we know so far are below, but basically: If you love Star Wars or Marvel movies, you may find yourself considering yet another subscription before the year is out.

What's the Disney streaming service?

The Disney Plus streaming service will be a competitor to video streaming services such as Netflix. Customers will be able to subscribe with a still-unannounced monthly fee to get access to TV shows, movies and other content from the world of Disney.

Disney's other streaming services -- Hulu and sports-focused ESPN Plus -- will run on the same tech platform so you can subscribe to them with the same password and credit card info. But Disney plans for all three to be individual subscriptions.

ESPN Plus will, clearly, focus on sports. Hulu is expected to continue to stream content from three of the broadcast networks and its own original series, like The Handmaid's Tale and Castle Rock. Hulu will also be where Disney streams its more adult-oriented fare. It's where a new Marvel collection of grown-up animated series will stream, and it's likely where Deadpool-like content will live now that Disney owns Fox.

Disney Plus is supposed to include all of Disney's family-friendly fare. It'll have content from Disney proper, Marvel, Lucasfilm (so: Star Wars), Pixar and National Geographic.

When's the release date?

You'll be waiting even longer than Avengers: Endgame for this. Disney says it's shooting for a release in late 2019.

The company is expected to reveal many of the specifics about Disney Plus on Thursday, when it'll hold an investor meeting to detail all its streaming plans, including a "first look" at Disney Plus and some of the programming it's producing for it.

How much will it cost?

Disney hasn't yet announced pricing for its streaming service, but expect it to cost less than Netflix.

Iger said in November 2017 that his company's service price will reflect the "fact that it will have substantially less volume" but plans to make up for it with high-quality programming from across its entertainment empire. More than a year later, however, Iger said the company still hadn't decided what it'll charge.

How will this affect Disney stuff on Netflix?

Disney will mostly disappear from Netflix by late 2019.

Since 2016, Netflix has been the first place to watch Disney's movies with a subscription. That deal meant Netflix was the go-to place for the biggest US blockbusters of the last three years. The top two movies of 2017 and the top three movies of 2016 and 2018 were all from Disney, and Netflix has been the place to binge them all.

But Disney decided against renewing that Netflix deal as it plotted its own competitor. Starting with Disney's 2019 slate of movies, all those films are destined for Disney Plus. That means Captain Marvel, the first movie Disney is releasing theatrically in 2019, will be the first movie Netflix misses out on. It also means that Mary Poppins Returns should be the final Disney movie that will have some type of release window on Netflix.

Netflix's Marvel Defenders shows are complicated, though. Netflix has put out five original series based on Defenders characters in partnership with Disney. In 2018, Netflix canceled three of them: Daredevil, Luke Cage and Iron Fist. Then in 2019, Netflix canceled the last two: The Punisher and Jessica Jones. Kevin Mayer, the Disney executive in charge of Disney Plus, has said Disney Plus could possibly revive the canceled shows. But the terms of their original deal could restrict Disney Plus from any revivals until 2020, according to a report.

A third, and now final, season of Jessica Jones is still set to arrive on Netflix sometime in 2019. But after that, all we know about the future of these characters is Marvel Television chief Jeph Loeb teasing fans that the characters will continue in some form. But the only thing for sure about that form right now: It won't involve Netflix.

Shows and movies: What will I be able to watch?

Disney Plus will include content from the Disney brand itself, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic. In fact, it's organizing the service's app by those exact categories. Generally speaking, Disney plans to make Disney Plus the catch-all for its family-friendly content, while Hulu -- which Disney controls after its takeover of 21st Century Fox -- will be its subscription for edgier, more adult-oriented fare.

Disney Plus will be the only place you can stream all of Disney's theatrically released movies starting with Captain Marvel and the rest of its 2019 slate. It will also house the "entire Disney motion picture library," according to Iger, including all the classic animated movies in what the company calls the Disney vault. And of course, the company is developing a slate of original, exclusive shows and movies for the service.

Original exclusives include a Star Wars prequel series based on Rogue One and starring Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor in the original movie. Disney also confirmed the service is developing a live-action Marvel series focused on Loki, a character from the Avengers, which will star Tom Hiddleston reprising the role.

Disney Plus will have original behind-the-scenes documentaries, too. The company also has started to make deals for original programming that doesn't already fall into one of its established brands. In January, Disney Plus ordered a 10-episode series called Diary of a Female President. The show follows a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl and the highs and lows of her middle-school life en route to becoming the US commander in chief.

Out of the vast library of Disney's past catalog, Disney Plus is supposed to offer "thousands of hours" of content, but we don't know yet exactly what could be excluded.

Even though all of Disney's movies will stream exclusively on Disney Plus, the company doesn't plan to debut any of its big-budget motion pictures on the service. Unlike Netflix's so-called day-and-date approach, which releases most of its films on big screens and on its streaming service at the same time, Disney plans for its tentpole movies, like those in its Star Wars franchise, to run their course in theaters before making them available with a digital subscription.

We do know the service will include shows and movies such as:

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Marvel movies, starting with 2019's Captain Marvel

Star Wars films, starting with 2019's Episode 9

Pixar films, starting with 2019's Toy Story 4

A live-action, big-budget Star Wars TV series

A Star Wars Rogue One prequel TV series, starring Diego Luna.

A live-action Marvel series

A Marvel series featuring Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen

A Marvel limited series focused on Hawkeye, featuring Jeremy Renner

Possible Marvel series that would team up Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson, aka Falcon (Anthony Mackie), according to Slashfilm.

A possible What If-themed Marvel series that would imagine what the Marvel Cinematic Universe would look like if different events took place. According to a Slashfilm report, the series would be overseen by MCU head Kevin Feige and would be an animated anthology show. An episode example would reportedly feature how the Marvel timeline would unfold if Loki found Thor's hammer.

Marvel's Hero Project, a documentary series featuring the positive changes several young people are making in their own communities.



Marvel's 616 (working title), a documentary series exploring the intersection between Marvel's stories and the real world.



An animated series spinoff of Pixar's Monsters, Inc called Monsters at Work.



A series adapted from Disney movie Escape to Witch Mountain



A 10-episode series, Diary of a Female President, about a 12-year-old Cuban-American girl.

A documentary about Walt Disney Imagineering.

A Timmy Failure film directed by Spotlight's Tom McCarthy.

A live-action Lady and the Tramp remake.

A Sword in the Stone remake.

Noelle, a movie starring Anna Kendrick.

Togo, a sled dog movie starring Willem Dafoe.

A Three Men and a Baby remake.

The Paper Magician film.

A Stargirl film.

A High School Musical series.

Encore!, a reality show that reunites former castmates of a high school musical to re-creating their original performances of productions like The Sound of Music, Beauty and the Beast and Annie.

A possible Muppets series.

Earthkeepers (working title), a cinematic documentary series the animal kingdom and people working to protect endangered species.

Be Our Guest, a Disney-inspired cooking competition at Walt Disney World.

Cinema Relics: Iconic Art of the Movies (working title), an eight-episode series revisiting beloved films through their props and costumes. Films featured include Tron, Mary Poppins, The Muppet Movie, Who Framed Roger Rabbit? and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.

(Re)Connect, a reality program that explores divisions in individual families and their journeys with a specialized expert to confront their dilemmas.



Rogue Trip, a travel guide to misunderstood and overlooked corners of the world.



Shop Class (working title), a competition among students designing and testing new contraptions.

