Disney Plus stirs the dust on Spotify with The Mandalorian's techno-cinematic score

Disney

For those who got excited about Disney Plus' new Star Wars series The Mandalorian based on the first trailer -- and specifically its pulsing "modern-Western" soundtrack -- good news. The man behind it, Black Panther's Ludwig Göransson, and his soundtrack to the first episode, can be listened to over and over again on Spotify.

The score for the first episode, which premiered Monday night along with Disney Plus' launch, is also available to listen to in a YouTube playlist.

Göransson won the Oscar for Best Original Score in 2018 for Black Panther, a movie he worked on with longtime collaborator and director Ryan Coogler.

Göransson was inspired by Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau's combination of lonesome rider and samurai vision, coming up with a solo flute sound to be The Mandalorian's theme and experimenting with techno ripples between his signature African drums, all melding under a cinematic orchestral wave.

"The way I approached it was to try something completely different. The loneliness of a single solo flute. The bass recorder became the sound of the Mandalorian. That's how I started ... I wanted the core soul to be organic. Then I wanted to add a tech sound to it. And I also wanted to add on a cinematic orchestra, which makes it feel like Star Wars," Göransson told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published earlier this month.

Bounty Droid is the pump-you-up track to listen to while running or getting through something at work. Unfortunately, the specific music that played over the trailer, and which some view as elevating the first trailer above the second, doesn't seem to be in the playlist.

Next up, Göransson's talents will be put to use on Christopher Nolan's Tenet, which is set to be released in July 2020.

The Mandalorian premiered to generally good reviews, and you can sign up to watch it on Disney Plus here.