Disney will soon be launching merchandise based on the Baby Yoda character from Disney Plus series The Mandalorian, CNBC reported Thursday. While Disney already released a bunch of merch for The Mandalorian as well as Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker and the Fallen Order video game, the baby green alien -- also known as "the child" -- was kept under wraps until the launch of the new series on the streaming platform.

"One of the reasons that I really got interested in this story that Jon was pitching was the subject of this child. Knowing George [Lucas] and how important the character of Yoda is to him, I wanted to make sure that I could help shepherd this idea," executive producer Dave Filoni told CNET sister site Entertainment Tonight.

"We still want to keep a lot of things a mystery, we don't want to go around answering things and making them less special, but let's tell a story that's interesting and compelling and add to this great galaxy."

Baby Yoda merch will be available through the Disney Store, ShopDisney, Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Amazon, Target, Macy's, Kohl's, Hot Topic, Box Lunch and Zazzle, CNBC said, citing unnamed sources.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Hasbro declined to comment.

The new Disney Plus streaming service is priced at $7 a month and launched Nov. 12 in the US, Canada and the Netherlands, in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday and will arrive in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain on March 31. It offers a wide range of old and new Disney, Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content. Within a day, it already had more than 10 million subscribers.