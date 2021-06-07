Disney Plus series will show the story behind Disneyland's biggest rides

Disney

A new Disney Plus series will take you behind the scenes to the development of some of the biggest rides and attractions at the global Disney theme parks including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris and Shanghai Disneyland. All episodes of Behind the Attraction will stream on July 16.

"Explore how Imagineers filled the Haunted Mansion with 999 happy haunts, how the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror transformed into Guardians of the Galaxy Mission: Breakout! (while defying gravity in the process) and why Space Mountain took so long to launch," Disney said Monday. "From the 1950s to today, from Jungle Cruise to It's a Small World to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, Disney Parks attractions have amazed millions. And this is the story of how they did it."

The series poster shows art for the Disneyland Railroad, Space Mountain, It's a Small World, the Haunted Mansion, Star Tours, Jungle Cruise, the monorail and Disneyland castle.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson, one of the executive producers on the series, will take viewers behind the scenes to a day in the life of a skipper during the Jungle Cruise episode (The Rock also stars in Disney's upcoming Jungle Cruise movie). The Haunted Mansion episode will show how it inspired later versions like Phantom Manor at Disneyland Paris and Mystic Manor at Hong Kong Disneyland, while the Star Tours episode will also take us through the development of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and its two attractions Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

There will be 10 episodes in total, focused on the Jungle Cruise; the Haunted Mansion; Star Tours; Tower of Terror and Guardians of the Galaxy; Disney's castles across the globe; the Disneyland Hotel; Space Mountain and the Tron coaster; It's a Small World; Trains, trams and monorails; and the Hall of Presidents.