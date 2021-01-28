Disney Plus on Thursday unveiled the full list of movies and shows coming under its Star brand. Existing subscribers in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada will see the app added to the streaming service on Feb. 23.
The UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland are the European countries that'll see the app added to Disney Plus.
It's basically content from Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television that's more adult-friendly, as opposed to all-ages content on the rest of Disney Plus. The company is also adding some new parental controls, so you can stop your kids from wandering in.
Along with the list of familiar movies and shows, Star will have some original content (which is available on Hulu and ABC in the US): teen drama Love, Victor, detective show Big Sky, Justin Roiland animated series Solar Opposites and Marvel show Helstrom.
Also coming are Dopesick, a miniseries starring Michael Keaton and Rosario Dawson, several FX series like The Old Man (with Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow), Kate McKinnon's The Dropout and a new show from the Kardashian Jenners.
All this comes at a cost though -- Disney Plus is getting a price bump in these regions. In the UK, it'll increase from £5.99 to £7.99 per month, or £59.99 to £79.90 per year. Current subscribers will pay the existing price until Aug. 23.
Here's the full list of movies and shows being added, so you can decide it's worth the increased cost. This is the UK lineup, so it might vary slightly by region:
TV shows
- According to Jim
- Alias
- American Dad
- Animal Fight Night
- Apocalypse World War War I
- Apocalypse: The Second World War
- Atlanta
- Big Sky
- Black-Ish
- Bloody Tales of Europe
- Bloody Tales of the Tower
- Bones
- Brothers & Sisters
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer
- Buried Secrets of WWII
- Burn Notice
- Castle
- Code Black
- Cougar Town
- Desperate Housewives
- Devious Maids
- Drugs, Inc
- Family Guy
- Feud: Bette and Joan
- Firefly
- Flashforward
- The Fosters
- The Gifted
- Glee
- Grey's Anatomy
- Helstrom
- The Hot Zone
- How I Met Your Mother
- Inside North Korea's Dynasty
- The Killing
- LA 92
- Lance
- Lie to Me
- Lost
- Love, Victor
- Mafia Confidential
- Maradona Confidential
- Mars
- Modern Family
- OJ: Made in America
- Perception
- Prison Break
- Raising Hope
- Resurrection
- Revenge
- Rosewood
- Scandal
- Scream Queens
- Scrubs
- Sleepy Hollow
- Snowfall
- Solar Opposites
- Sons of Anarchy
- The Strain
- Terra Nova
- Terriers
- Trust
- Ugly Betty
- Ultimate Survival WWII
- Valley of the Boom
- Witness to Disaster
- WWII Bomb Hunters
- The X-Files
- The 2000s: The Decade We Saw It All
- 24
- 24: Legacy
- The 80s: The Decade That Made Us
- 9/11 Firehouse
- The 90s: The Last Great Decade?
- 9-1-1
New movies coming out in 2021: James Bond, Marvel and moreSee all photos
Movies
- The 13th Warrior
- 42 to 1
- 9 to 5
- Adam (2009)
- The Air Up There
- The Alamo
- Anna and the King
- Annapolis
- Another Earth
- Another Stakeout
- Anywhere But Here
- Arachnophobia
- Australia
- Bachelor Party
- Bad Ass
- Bad Company (2002)
- Bad Company (AKA: Tool Shed)
- Bad Girls (1994)
- Bad Times at the El Royale
- Baggage Claim
- The Banger Sisters
- Be Water
- Beaches
- Before and After (1996)
- Belle
- Beloved (1998)
- The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
- Best Laid Plans
- Big Trouble
- Billy Bathgate
- Black Nativity
- Borat
- Boys Don't Cry
- Braveheart
- Breaking and Entering
- Bringing Out the Dead
- Broadcast News
- Brokedown Palace
- Broken Lizard's Club Dread
- Brothers in Exile
- Brown Sugar
- Bubble Boy
- Bulworth
- Bushwhacked
- Can't Buy Me Love
- Casanova (2005)
- Catch That Kid
- Cedar Rapids
- Chain Reaction
- Chasing Tyson
- Choke
- The Clearing
- Cleopatra (1963)
- Cocktail
- Cocoon: The Return
- Cold Creek Manor
- The Color of Money
- Come See The Paradise
- The Comebacks
- Commando (1985)
- Con Air
- Conan the Barbarian
- Confetti
- Consenting Adults
- A Cool Dry Place
- Cousin Bette
- Crazy/Beautiful
- Crimson Tide
- The Crucible
- Cyrus
- Damien - Omen II
- The Darjeeling Unlimited
- Dark Water
- Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
- The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)
- The Day the Series Stopped
- Day Watch
- Deadpool 2
- Dead Presidents
- Deep Rising
- Deion's Double Play
- The Devil Wears Prada
- Devil's Due
- Die Hard 2
- Die Hard with a Vengeance
- Double Take
- Down and Out in Beverly Hills
- Down Periscope
- Dragonball: Evolution
- Dreaming of Joseph Lees
- Drive Me Crazy
- The Drop
- Duets
- The East
- Ed Wood
- The Edge
- Encino Man
- Enemy of the State
- Enough Said
- Evita
- Exodus: Gods and Kings
- The Fab Five (2011)
- Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
- The Fault in Our Stars
- The Favourite
- The Final Conflict
- Firestorm (1998)
- The Fly (1986)
- For the Boys
- Four Falls of Buffalo
- French Connection II
- The French Connection
- From Hell
- Gentlemen Broncos
- A Good Day to Die Hard
- Good Morning, Vietnam
- The Good Son (1993)
- A Good Year
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- The Great White Hype
- Grosse Pointe Blank
- Guilty As Sin
- Gun Shy
- The Happening
- Here on Earth
- High Fidelity
- High Hells and Low Lifes
- Hitchcock
- Hoffa
- Holy Man
- Hope Springs (2003)
- I Heart Huckabees
- I Love You, Beth Cooper
- I Origins
- I Think I Love My Wife
- Idiocracy
- In America
- In Her Shoes
- Independence Day
- Independence Day: Resurgence
- Inventing the Abbotts
- Jennifer's Body
- The Jewel of the Nile
- John Tucker Must Die
- Johnson Family Vacation
- Jordan Rides the Bus
- Joshua
- Just Married
- Just Wright
- Kingdom Come
- Kissing Jessica Stein
- Kung Pow: Enter the Fist
- Ladyhawke
- The Ladykillers (2004)
- Last Dance (1996)
- Le Divorce
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
- Live Free or Die Hard
- Looking for Richard
- Mad Love (1995)
- The Man From Snowy River
- Margaret
- Martha Marchy May Marlene
- MASH
- Max Payne
- The Maze Runner
- Medicine Man
- Melinda and Melinda
- Metro
- Miami Rhapsody
- Miller's Crossing
- Moulin Rouge (2001)
- My Father the Hero
- Mystery, Alaska
- The Namesake
- Nature Boy
- Never Die Alone
- The Newton Boys
- Night Watch (2006)
- No Mas
- Nothing to Lose
- Notorious
- Office Space
- One Hour Photo
- Oscar and Lucinda
- The Other Woman (2014)
- Our Family Wedding
- Out to Sea
- Pathfinder (2007)
- Phat Girlz
- Phone Booth
- Planet of the Apes (1968)
- Planet of the Apes (2001)
- Pony Excess
- The Poseidon Adventure (1972)
- Post Grad
- Powder
- The Preacher's Wife
- Pretty Woman
- Primeval
- The Puppet Masters
- The Pyramid
- Quills
- Quiz Show
- Ravenous
- Rebound
- Renaissance Man
- Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise
- The Ringer
- The Rocker
- Romancing the Stone
- Ruby Sparks
- Runaway Bride
- Rushmore
- Ruthless People
- The Savages
- Say it Isn't So
- The Scarlet Letter
- Sea of Shadows
- The Secret Life of Bees
- Separate Lies
- The Sessions
- Shadow Conspiracy
- Shallow Hal
- Shining Through
- The Siege
- Signs
- Simon Birch
- A Simple Twist of Fate
- The Sitter (2011)
- Six Days, Seven Nights
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Solaris
- Someone Like You
- Soul Food
- Spy Hard
- Stakeout
- Starship Troopers
- Stoker
- Super Troopers (2002)
- Surrogates
- Swing Kids
- Taxi (2004)
- Terminal Velocity
- Thank You for Smoking
- There's Something About Mary
- The Thin Red Line (1999)
- Three Fugitives
- The Three Stooges (2012)
- Titan AE
- Tombstone
- Toys
- Trapped in Paradise
- Tristan & Isolde
- Up Close & Personal
- VI Warshawski
- Veronica Guerin
- The Village (2004)
- Von Ryan's Express
- Waiting to Exhale
- Waitress
- Waking Life
- The War of the Roses
- The Watch (2012)
- The Waterboy
- The Way Way Back
- What's Love Got to Do With It
- When a Man Loves a Woman
- White Men Can't Jump
- William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet
- Win Win
- Woman on Top
- Working Girl (1988)
- The X-Files
- The X-Files: I Want to Believe
Discuss: Disney Plus reveals full lineup of Star movies and shows
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.