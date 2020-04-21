Disney Plus reportedly begins work on The Mandalorian season 3

Disney Plus

Disney Plus breakout hit The Mandalorian has begun pre-production work on season 3, according to a report Tuesday. Star Wars spinoff series creator Jon Favreau has been working on scripts for the third season "for a while," Variety said citing unnamed sources.

Variety added the art department has been working on season 3 concepts "for the past few weeks," and the production design department began prep work on April 20.

The Mandalorian season 2 is expected to launch in October. Rosario Dawson has reportedly been cast as Anakin Skywalker's Jedi padawan apprentice Ahsoka Tano for the second season. Tano is a main character from the animated Star Wars series the Clone Wars.

There's also a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of The Mandalorian season 1 coming to Disney Plus on Star Wars Day, May 4.

Disney Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.