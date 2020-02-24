Disney Plus offers £50 annual subscription in UK

Disney

If you're willing to commit to Disney Plus for a year in western Europe, you can get a cheaper subscription. Disney on Monday revealed that its £50 introductory price for the streaming service, which hits the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24.

The offer gets you the service for £4.17 per month, while the standard £60 price is £5 each month.

This story will be updated shortly.