Disney Plus offers £50 annual subscription in UK

That's £10 cheaper than the standard price, but requires you to sign up for a full year.

baby-yoda-with-signet

People in the UK can subscribe to Baby Yoda's adventures for a year for £50. 

 Disney

If you're willing to commit to Disney Plus for a year in western Europe, you can get a cheaper subscription. Disney on Monday revealed that its £50 introductory price for the streaming service, which hits  the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24.

The offer gets you the service for £4.17 per month, while the standard £60 price is £5 each month.

This story will be updated shortly.