Disney Plus October 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming this month

When Disney Plus launched in November 2019 the jewel in its crown was a little show called The Mandalorian. A Star Wars serial focusing on a bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian was something of a sci-fi western with one secret weapon: Baby Yoda, a character that just went viral in every possible way imaginable.

A new trailer dropped just last week and there's not much of a wait until the first episode. On October 30 the season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian will be available to watch and additional episodes will drop weekly from that point on.

But what else is coming? A lot actually. Scroll below to see what else is coming this month on Disney Plus.

October 1

Maleficent

October 2

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland's Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)

The Simpsons (s31)

Zenimation Extended Edition Premiere



Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 102

One Day at Disney Episode 144

Weird But True Episode 308

October 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2

The Right Stuff Premiere Episode 101 & Episode 102



Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 103

Weird But True Episode 309

One Day at Disney Episode 145

October 16

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)

Drain (s3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel's Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Clouds

The Right Stuff Episode 103

One Day At Disney Episode 146

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 104

Meet the Chimps Premiere

Weird But True Episode 310

October 23

Gathering Storm (s1)

India from Above (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 105

Once Upon a Snowman Premiere

The Big Fib New Episodes 116

The Right Stuff Episode 104

Weird But True Episode 311

One Day At Disney Episode 147

October 30

Disney the Owl House (s1)

The Sorcerer's Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (s1)

The Mandalorian Season Premiere "Chapter 9"

Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 106 - The Right Stuff Episode 105

Weird But True Episode 312

One Day At Disney Episode 148