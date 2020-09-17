Disney Plus October 2020: Every new movie and TV show coming this month

When Disney Plus launched in November 2019 the jewel in its crown was a little show called The Mandalorian. A Star Wars serial focusing on a bounty hunter, played by Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian was something of a sci-fi western with one secret weapon: Baby Yoda, a character that just went viral in every possible way imaginable.
A new trailer dropped just last week and there's not much of a wait until the first episode. On October 30 the season 2 premiere of The Mandalorian will be available to watch and additional episodes will drop weekly from that point on.
But what else is coming? A lot actually. Scroll below to see what else is coming this month on Disney Plus.
October 1
Maleficent
October 2
Beverly Hills Chihuahua
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
Mr. Holland's Opus
Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)
The Simpsons (s31)
Zenimation Extended Edition Premiere
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 102
One Day at Disney Episode 144
Weird But True Episode 308
October 9
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
Oil Spill of the Century
Wild Portugal
X2
The Right Stuff Premiere Episode 101 & Episode 102
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 103
Weird But True Episode 309
One Day at Disney Episode 145
October 16
Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)
Drain (s3)
Lost on Everest
Marvel's Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United
Clouds
The Right Stuff Episode 103
One Day At Disney Episode 146
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 104
Meet the Chimps Premiere
Weird But True Episode 310
October 23
Gathering Storm (s1)
India from Above (s1)
Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)
Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead
Ultimate Viking Sword
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 105
Once Upon a Snowman Premiere
The Big Fib New Episodes 116
The Right Stuff Episode 104
Weird But True Episode 311
One Day At Disney Episode 147
October 30
Disney the Owl House (s1)
The Sorcerer's Apprentice
X-Ray Earth (s1)
The Mandalorian Season Premiere "Chapter 9"
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom Episode 106 - The Right Stuff Episode 105
Weird But True Episode 312
One Day At Disney Episode 148
