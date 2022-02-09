Samsung Unpacked Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra National Pizza Day SpaceX's doomed Starlink satellites Oscars nominations Book of Boba Fett finale recap

Disney Plus' Obi-Wan Kenobi series will premiere on May 25

The next Star Wars show coming to Disney Plus brings back Ewan McGregor back as the exiled Jedi master, reuniting him with Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader.

Joan E. Solsman headshot
Joan E. Solsman
012-disney-disney-plus-logo-on-phone-and-ipad-cnet-2021
Sarah Tew/CNET

Disney Plus will premiere its Obi-Wan Kenobi series on May 25, one of several Star Wars franchise shows on the streaming service. The series brings back Ewan McGregor as the Jedi master and Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader from the prequel trilogy of theatrical films. 

obi-wan-kenobi-digital-keyart-teaser-v5b-lg

Disney released a new poster for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series Wednesday. 

 Disney Plus

The news of the show's release timing, which was a nugget nestled in Disney's call to discuss its latest financial results Wednesay, comes as its most recent Star Wars franchise show, The Book of Boba Fett, is nearing its finale. While Disney Plus has leaned on high-profile Marvel series lately to stoke interest in its service's exclusive originals, it was a Star Wars original -- The Mandalorian -- that put Disney Plus' original series spinoffs on the map. 

Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will take place after the events of Revenge of the Sith but before the action of A New Hope, is expected to be a single-season show with six hour-long episodes. Like the rest of Disney's original series, Obi-Wan's episodes are expected to be released weekly every Wednesday. 

See also
Now playing: Watch this: Amazon's MGM takeover is big for Prime Video -- but not...
3:34