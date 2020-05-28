Disney Plus now lets you watch The Simpsons in original 4:3 aspect ratio

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Disney Plus subscribers can now choose between watching The Simpsons in the original 4:3 aspect ratio or in the remastered 16:9 widescreen format when available, Disney said Thursday. The new feature is available on mobile, web and connected TV devices.

From its premiere in 1989 up to 2010, The Simpsons aired in a 4:3 aspect ratio. The show switched to a 16:9 format during its 20th season. Viewers can now toggle between the two formats when watching episodes of the show on Disney Plus.

The move comes after fans strongly objected to episodes only being available in widescreen on the streaming service, which led to some sight gags being cut out.

