Disney Plus now has a Resume button

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Disney Plus has added a "resume" button to the streaming service. As of Friday, the button will appear when when you navigate to a series you're watching, and clicking it will bring you back to the episode you were in the middle of. Prior to the addition, users would have to scroll through the episodes until they found the one they'd gotten up to.

This follows a report on Tuesday that Disney would be adding a "continue watching" feature to the home screen, like on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu and other streaming services.

Now playing: Watch this: Disney Plus streaming app is fun and full of rich content

The new Disney Plus streaming service is priced at $7 a month and launched Nov. 12 in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. It landed in Australia and New Zealand on Tuesday, and it'll arrive in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain on March 31. The service offers a wide range of old and new Disney, Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content. Within the first day, it already had more than 10 million subscribers.

Disney Plus didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.