Disney Plus mobile app downloads hit nearly 41M, study says

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Disney Plus was the last year's top-trending Google search term -- and that interest seemed to translate to mobile downloads and spending too. The Disney Plus mobile app was downloaded 40.9 million times across Apple's App Store and the Google Play store for Android, with the vast majority of interest coming from the US, according to mobile analytics firm Sensor Tower in a report Tuesday.

Disney Plus has generated an estimated $97.2 million in user spending on mobile in its first two months, Sensor Tower said.

That doesn't include any demand for Disney Plus on smart TVs, gaming consoles and devices like Roku, Apple TV that stream video to televisions. And generally, demand to watch Disney Plus-style programming is highest for TVs, the biggest screens in the house. Similar services like Netflix and Hulu routinely say that around two-thirds to three-quarters of their viewing hours happen on TVs.

Disney Plus is the biggest hit in its biggest country so far: the US. Sensor Tower said that 84% of Disney Plus mobile revenue and installs have been in the US in the service's first 60 days. Disney Plus is also live in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands.

Disney's rollout of its service differed from that of many competitors that came before because it included international markets from the get-go and enjoyed the benefit streaming subscriptions having already evolved into a popular way to watch. So comparing Disney's launch with predecessors has those big caveats. That said, Sensor Tower noted that HBO Now grossed $23.7 million on mobile during its first 60 days, which coincided with the release of a new season of Game of Thrones. Showtime's streaming service grossed $1.2 million in the comparable timeframe.

Disney Plus is perhaps the most high-profile example of traditional Hollywood reorienting itself to compete in streaming video against the likes of Netflix, Amazon and, most recently, Apple. Disney Plus, which launched Nov. 12 for $7 a month, was one of the first in a surge of new streaming services all launching within months of each other, a trend sometimes called the streaming wars.