In huge news for Lizzie McGuire fans, the Disney Plus reboot has another original cast member back. Adam Lamberg will rejoin Hilary Duff as Lizzie's best friend and eventual love interest David "Gordo" Gordon in the series set 15 years after the Disney Channel classic aired, Disney Plus announced Wednesday morning via a video on Instagram.

"I'm so excited to be back," Duff says in the video posted from the set of Lizzie McGuire. "Obviously, the show would not be the same without her family."

"Wait, wait, wait. The fam's not complete without me," Lamberg says, walking into shot. "Gordo's back ... this is what dreams are made of."

Previously, all we knew was that Lizzie would be joined by her brother Matt and her parents Jo and Sam, all played by the original actors Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine.

"Reunited and it feels so Gordo! Adam Lamberg returns and joins onscreen bestie @HilaryDuff for #LizzieMcGuire, coming soon to #DisneyPlus," Disney Plus posted with a picture of the two on Instagram.

Duff, who is also executive producer on the new series, said she "can't wait for fans to see what he's up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie's adult world. The rebooted series will feature a 30-year-old Lizzie who's now an assistant to an interior designer in New York City, dating "her dream guy" and living in Brooklyn. She'll be joined by her cartoon alter ego -- who's still 13.

"I feels so basic saying something that's been shouted at me almost my whole life buuuut......hey now, hey now," Duff posted alongside a picture with Lamberg, quoting lyrics from the iconic song What Dreams Are Made Of from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

No word yet on whether Lalaine will be recast as Lizzie's other best friend, Miranda Sanchez (who mysteriously went missing from The Lizzie McGuire Movie) -- but the actress did announce she would give away photos signed by herself, Duff and Lamberg "in support of Disney Plus launching" earlier this week.

Disney Plus launched last week with all 65 episodes of the original Lizzie McGuire series, which ran for two seasons from 2001 until 2004, as well as The Lizzie McGuire Movie, which was released in mid-2003.

Twitter celebrated the Gordo casting news, with some pointing out that he was "the voice of reason" in the original series.

#gordo being back for the #LizzieMcGuire reboot only confirms to me i had good taste in elementary and middle school — M (@gothiccgrll) November 20, 2019

Others tweeted about their everlasting childhood crush on the character.

Gordo can still get it always — nicole archer (@nicolearcher) November 20, 2019

The new Disney Plus streaming service is priced at $7 a month and launched Nov. 12 in the US, Canada and the Netherlands, in Australia and New Zealand on Nov. 19 and will arrive in the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain on March 31. It offers a wide range of old and new Disney, Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content. Within a day, it already had more than 10 million subscribers.