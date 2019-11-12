Disney Plus lets you see when missing Marvel movies are coming

Screenshot by CNET

Disney Plus has finally launched Tuesday, and while it's missing some Marvel movies it is now letting us know when those titles will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) content on the new streaming service.

For instance, when you search for Black Panther, Disney Plus tells you it's coming soon. "Due to existing agreements, this title will be available on March 4, 2020," the notice says. "Add to your watchlist now." It also includes the trailer, a short description of the movie, the runtime, rating, year released and genre.

Thor: Ragnarok is coming on Dec. 5, 2019; Avengers: Infinity War on June 25, 2020; and Ant-Man and the Wasp will arrive on July 29, 2020. Nothing so far on 2008's The Incredible Hulk, or on Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

There are 16 MCU movies available on Disney Plus launch day: Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Thor, Thor: The Dark World, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

It's also got new deleted scenes from Avengers: Endgame, several animated series including X-Men and Rocket and Groot, the new Marvel's Hero Project and another new show called Expanding the Universe. It'll eventually get The Falcon and Winter Soldier in fall 2020, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Marvel's What If...? in summer 2021 and Hawkeye in fall 2021.

Disney Plus surprised by launching with both seasons of Agent Carter, and one season each of Runaways and Inhumans, but there's no word yet on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which currently lives on Netflix, or Cloak and Dagger, which is on Disney-owned streaming service Hulu. Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, The Defenders, Iron Fist and The Punisher are all cancelled Netflix originals.

Disney Plus also launched on Nov. 12 with the original Star Wars trilogy, the three prequels and The Force Awakens. We won't have to wait long for Episode 8: The Last Jedi, which Disney Plus says will arrive on Dec. 26, 2019. Additional Star Wars content at launch includes original series The Mandalorian.

The streaming service is also letting us know when Disney movies tied up in Netflix deals are coming, like Christopher Robin, which will be hitting Disney Plus on Sept. 5, 2020.

First published at 11:40 a.m. PT on Nov. 12.

Updated at 12:39 p.m.: Adds info on Marvel series.