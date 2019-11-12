Disney Plus launch has Twitter freaking out over too much choice

Marvel

There's such a thing as option paralysis. If you give a person too many choices, they may just freeze up and choose nothing. And when the new streaming service Disney Plus rolled out early Tuesday, some subscribers were feeling the pressure.

Just look at the list of what's included. Marvel superhero movies! Star Wars flicks! Almost all the Pixar films! Disney princess films and other classics! New shows, like The Mandalorian! Quaint old Disney history documentaries! Disney Channel shows! It's a crazy, royal, super-powered, at times nostalgic mix.

"Disney Plus is everything. It has EVERYTHING. See y'all never," wrote one Twitter user.

Wrote another, "Hannah. Wizards. Lizzie. I WON'T LEAVE MY HOUSE."

Disney+ is everything. It has EVERYTHING 😭🙌🏾. See y'all never ✌🏾 #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/OVGx9FVT5e — A Boy Is No One (@OwenBaBowen) November 12, 2019

Hannah. Wizards. Lizzie. I WON'T LEAVE MY HOUSE #DisneyPlus — michelle visage (@michellevisage) November 12, 2019

Disney fans opening up #DisneyPlus and trying to figure out where in the world to even START pic.twitter.com/6AkSyTygb1 — Audrey Bochsler (@audreybochsler) November 12, 2019

SMART GUY, ATLANTIS, BRINK, THATS SO RAVEN, SUITE LIFE OF ZACK & CODY, SMART HOUSE, THE COLOR OF FRIENDSHIP, LIZZIE MCGUIRE, EVEN STEVENS, CINDERELLA, LA LUNA, PETER PAN !!! OMG WHERE DO I EVEN BEGIN?!? #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/IcgCPb7lYN — charlotte (@DazeeLikeThiss) November 12, 2019

Disney+ has ALL seasons of Hannah Montana??? YEA BYE NETFLIX LMAO — Marina Preciado (@oxminaox) November 12, 2019

There were also some sad reactions from those who are still waiting on the service. "Waking up to see everyone using Disney Plus already when it won't come to the UK until MARCH," wrote one Twitter user.

waking up to see everyone using disney+ already when it won’t come to the uk until MARCH #DisneyPlus



pic.twitter.com/m2MCIZ3gRX — molly 🎄 (@m_ollymac) November 12, 2019

This really sucks when all you wanna watch is the greatest cross over of all time...Wizards on Deck with Hannah Montana 😭 #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/NAFsuyzL0c — 🧚🏻‍♂️ GirlWithLuv 🧚‍♀️ (@serendipty22) November 12, 2019

And there were jokes. "Disney paid my dad $5 million for Krippendorf's Tribe," wrote journalist Ben Dreyfuss, son of actor Richard Dreyfuss. "They shouldn't be trusted to price things."

BREAKING: Upon launching Disney+, users will receive a special letter of welcome from Martin Scorsese! pic.twitter.com/ZKdTPYxDzy — Le Cinéphiles (@LeCinephiles) November 12, 2019

Disney paid my dad $5 million for Krippendorf’s Tribe. They shouldn’t be trusted to price things. https://t.co/IoZGrF3l3g — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 12, 2019

Disney Plus: We are going to make this streaming service a family friendly experience



Also Disney Plus: *Shows Bart Simpsons uncensored dingaling in the Simpsons Movie skating scene on their service*



I guess you really can't stop The Simpsons#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/NqQZAiIp77 — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) November 12, 2019

Me subscribing to #DisneyPlus after spending months criticizing Disney for monopolizing the film and TV markets and overextending their copyrights. pic.twitter.com/5Xh2gcSnu1 — Evette Dionne 🏁 (@freeblackgirl) November 12, 2019

It almost feels like there should be a BuzzFeed-style quiz: The first program you chose to watch on Disney Plus tells you how many kids you'll have, which member of BTS you are or something along those lines.

For many viewers, it wasn't the Marvel superheroes but nostalgia that won the day. Wrote one, "First things first: Binge watch Lizzie McGuire!"

‼️When you find the real bangers on They had me sold at Brink but then they opened the flood gates with my boy Johnny Tsunami, Even Stevens and Lizzie McGuire‼️💦 #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/lZvwV7HGIH — Richard (@RICHEEZUS) November 12, 2019

Welp, y'all know where to find me-#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/wABzWqW68M — Sucy The Ultimate Procrastinator (@ArtGuruSauce) November 12, 2019

RECESS, PHINEAS AND FERB, LILO AND STITCH AND MY ONE AND ONLY BITCH KIM POSSIBLE. OH WE NOT SLEEPING #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/YZjR2LDINy — Lost all followers (@LebanonRihanna) November 12, 2019

The kind of stuff I hope floods Disney+ 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/5iXTM8zwuy — Guy Selga (@guyselga) November 12, 2019

#DisneyPlus launching tomorrow you what that means 🤪🤪 Kim possible marathon .... what’s the sitch ? pic.twitter.com/e5C0msnieD — jeshua (@jeshy_69) November 12, 2019

Wow my kid and I are going to do some big time bonding this weekend. #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/AIYYZr2pxG — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) November 12, 2019

But not everything is for everyone. "Hey #DisneyPlus parents," advised one savvy viewer. "Do not let your kids watch Old Yeller. May I suggest The Cat from Outer Space instead?"

Hey #DisneyPlus parents, DO NOT LET YOUR KIDS WATCH OLD YELLER. MAY I SUGGEST THE CAT FROM OUTER-SPACE INSTEAD? pic.twitter.com/ZSmYFbWEeC — Christy Turnipseed (@cturnip) November 12, 2019

Binge away, everyone.