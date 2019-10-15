Disney Plus Lady and the Tramp trailer reveals doggo problems

In the wake of the incredible Disney Plus Twitter barrage on Monday that revealed an extensive library, Disney released another trailer for its live-action Lady and the Tramp remake. The updated version of the 1955 animated classic will be available on the streaming service at launch on Nov. 12.

The trailer -- the second we've seen -- shows streetwise pup Tramp living a life of leisure and stealing people's sandwiches to survive, before encountering down-on-her-luck cocker spaniel Lady and introducing her to a whole new world (not the one from Aladdin, though).

Lady is voiced by Tessa Thompson and Tramp by Justin Theroux, while Janelle Monae is the voice of Peg and Sam Elliott is Trusty. Playing the humans are Kiersey Clemons as Darling Dear, Thomas Mann as Jim Dear and Yvette Nicole Brown as Aunt Sarah.

The dogs used in filming were rescue animals, and all were adopted when filming wrapped.

