Disney Plus is now available to preorder in US as Nov. 12 launch nears

Disney/Screenshot by Joan E. Solsman/CNET

Eager to sign up for Disney Plus? If you're in the US, you can now preorder Disney's forthcoming streaming service ahead of its Nov. 12 launch. Pricing in the US remains the previously announced $6.99 per month on its monthly plan or $70 for the year for an annual subscription.

The pricing and preorders are just for Disney Plus. A previously announced bundle of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus will be available on Nov. 12 for $13 per month. In addition to the US, Disney plans to launch its new service in Canada and the Netherlands on that day with other areas to follow.

Disney previously allowed those in its D23 fan club the ability to prepay for three years of service at a discounted rate and has been trialling the service in the Netherlands ahead of the launch.

Disney Plus isn't the only streaming service launching this fall hoping to get an early jump on attracting users. Apple has similarly begun advertising its $4.99-a-month Apple TV Plus streaming service on television, even though it doesn't launch until Nov. 1. Apple's library of content, of course, is much smaller than Disney's vast collection, though the electronics giant is including a free year of its streaming service with the purchase of a new iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac or Apple TV.

