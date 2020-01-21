CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Coronavirus outbreak SpaceX Starlink iPhone 12 Microsoft Edge Galaxy Z Flip Windows 10

Disney Plus is hitting Europe a week early on March 24

The streaming service that brought us Baby Yoda is coming to the region on March 24.

,
Listen
- 01:08
bb-yoda-and-mando-episode-3

Baby Yoda and Mando's adventures are coming to Europe a little earlier than expected.

 Disney

If you've been eagerly awaiting The Mandalorian's arrival in western Europe, you're in luck -- Disney Plus is launching a week early. Disney said Tuesday that the streaming service will hit the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24. It was previously supposed to launch March 31.

In the UK, it'll cost £6 a month or £60 a year. Elsewhere in the region, it's 7 euros a month or 70 euros a year. 

Beyond those places, Disney Plus will come to Belgium, the Nordics, Portugal and "additional western Europe markets" in summer 2020, the company said. 

Disney's Netflix rival includes a vast library from the company's media empire, including content from its own 83-year back catalog, Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. Among it original series, Disney Plus' big star so far is The Mandalorian, an original Star Wars series which introduced meme phenomenon Baby Yoda. The season finale aired in December, and its second season is slated for this fall. 

First published at 2:18 a.m. PT.
Updated at 3:10 a.m. PT, 8 am PT: Adds more detail.

Now playing: Watch this: Disney Plus is here! What do we think? (The Daily Charge,...
6:50