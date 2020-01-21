Disney Plus is hitting Europe a week early on March 24

Disney

If you've been eagerly awaiting The Mandalorian's arrival in western Europe, you're in luck -- Disney Plus is launching a week early. Disney said Tuesday that the streaming service will hit the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on March 24. It was previously supposed to launch March 31.

In the UK, it'll cost £6 a month or £60 a year. Elsewhere in the region, it's 7 euros a month or 70 euros a year.

Beyond those places, Disney Plus will come to Belgium, the Nordics, Portugal and "additional western Europe markets" in summer 2020, the company said.

Disney's Netflix rival includes a vast library from the company's media empire, including content from its own 83-year back catalog, Fox, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and National Geographic. Among it original series, Disney Plus' big star so far is The Mandalorian, an original Star Wars series which introduced meme phenomenon Baby Yoda. The season finale aired in December, and its second season is slated for this fall.

