Disney Plus is hitting Europe a week early

If you've been eagerly awaiting The Mandalorian's arrival in Western Europe, you're in luck -- Disney Plus is launching a week early. The streaming service will hit the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on Tuesday, March 24.
It was previously supposed to launch on March 31.
