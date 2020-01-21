CNET también está disponible en español.

Disney Plus is hitting Europe a week early

The streaming service that brought us Baby Yoda is coming to the region on March 24.

Baby Yoda and Mando's adventures are coming to Europe a little earlier than expected.

 Disney

If you've been eagerly awaiting The Mandalorian's arrival in Western Europe, you're in luck -- Disney Plus is launching a week early. The streaming service will hit the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland on Tuesday, March 24.

It was previously supposed to launch on March 31.

This story will be updated shortly.