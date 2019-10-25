Disney Plus is getting a late-night talk show hosted by a muppet

Disney Plus

The Jim Henson Company is getting a late-night muppet-hosted show on the Disney Plus streaming service. The half-hour show, called Earth to Ned, will be hosted by a puppet alien, Ned, and his lieutenant, Cornelius, The Hollywood Reporter said earlier Friday.

Disney Plus confirmed the show with a post on Instagram late Friday afternoon.

"He's the host with the most... arms! Earth to Ned, an original series from The Jim Henson Company, coming soon only to #DisneyPlus."

The comedy will see pop culture-obsessed Ned interview celebrities, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it'll also star an artificial intelligence persona called BETI and an army of CLODs (cloned living objects of destruction).

"Ned will be bringing real-life celebrity guests to his ship from across the known universe and interviewing them, late-night talk show style, in hopes of producing the ultimate talk show," Disney Plus said, according to the Reporter.

The Jim Henson Company didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

