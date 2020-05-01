CNET también está disponible en español.

Disney Plus is getting a gorgeous Star Wars concept art makeover

Ralph McQuarrie and other artists' work will take over the homepage on Friday, ahead of Star Wars Day.

Ralph McQuarrie's iconic concept art of C-3PO and R2-D2 in the Tatooine desert is one of the many images that'll take over Disney Plus on Friday.

 Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

Disney Plus kicked off the Star Wars Day celebrations a few days early on Friday, by refreshing the streaming service's look with concept art from the entire Skywalker Saga and its spinoffs. 

"The unique brand-centric architecture of Disney Plus gives us the opportunity to get creative with how we showcase and engage fans around the content," Michael Paull, president of Disney Streaming Services, said in a statement.

"As part of the 'May the 4th' celebration we partnered with the teams at Lucasfilm to honor the artistry of Star Wars and bring their vision to life on Disney+ by showcasing the incredible concept art from over four decades of the beloved saga."

The actual Star Wars Day (Monday, May 4) will see the latest movie in the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker, added to the service.