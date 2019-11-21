Sarah Tew/CNET

Disney Plus is bringing out the big guns of its many, many studios in its bid to battle Netflix, Warner and others for streaming media dominance. Clamor for the service led to its app being downloaded 3.2 million times to mobile devices in its first day on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

With all the demand comes even more content, but it also means a big change in how we get to all of those movies, TV shows, podcasts and more. It may sound like a great big media paradise, but some of these changes will become a big pain to deal with in these early days of having multiple services fighting against more established players like Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

For instance, did you really think these services would mean the end of the cable-style bundle? Guess again.

Your favorite movie and TV show might become harder to find as you struggle to remember who owns what. For instance, you might remember watching Friends when it was airing on NBC in the '90s, but after Friends leaves Netflix in early 2020, the show will stream on WarnerMedia's HBO Max instead of NBC Universal's Peacock.

Plus, if you're a parent, get ready to feel the pain more than others. Many of these services are focused on hooking young families with children's content, leaving parents feeling obliged to sign up to their kids' favorites.

Already overwhelmed? I explain all of these big streaming video headaches in the video embedded in this story, in order to help you grasp what's going on with all of these subscriptions.

Let us know in the comments what are the biggest annoyances or questions you're facing in this new streaming landscape.