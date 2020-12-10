Disney Plus hits 86.8 million subscribers

Walt Disney Pictures

Disney Plus grew to 86.8 million subscribers a little over a year after its launch in November 2019, Disney said. That's an additional 13 million subscribers added in just a couple months, likely spurred by new rollouts in Latin America.

By comparison, Netflix, the biggest subscription video service in the world, expects to cross 200 million global subscribers by the end of the year.

Disney revealed the news Thursday during an investor presentation expected to detail Disney's overall streaming strategy for the next year and beyond, as well as unveil how the company's big slate of movies will be released while the pandemic continues to keep film fans out of cinema seats. The event was expected to explain plans and goals for Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus, as well as international streaming services Star and Disney Plus Hotstar.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. CNET's full coverage includes all the news from Disney's event.

