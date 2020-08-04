Disney Plus hits 57.5 million subscribers

Disney

Disney Plus grew to 57.5 subscribers as of June 27, up by 3 million in the last three months, Disney said Tuesday. On the back of Disney Plus' rapid growth since launching in November, Disney has crossed 100 million subscribers between its three streaming services: Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus.

"The global reach of our full portfolio of direct-to-consumer services now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions -- a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our [direct-to-consumer] strategy, which we view as key to the future growth of our company," CEO Bob Chapek said in a release reporting the figures and Disney's wider fiscal third-quarter results.

By comparison, Netflix, the biggest subscription video service in the world, has more than 192 million global subscribers. But Disney initially predicted Disney Plus would reach between 60 million and 90 million subscribers about five years after launch. Instead, it's within spitting distance of that range just eight months after the service first rolled out.

Hulu has 35.5 million subscribers in the US, Disney said Tuesday, and ESPN Plus has 8.5 million.

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping cinemas shuttered and forcing families to entertain themselves at home, Disney has been tweaking Disney Plus' role to make it a bigger and earlier outlet for how it releases its films. On the bright side for movie fans starved of their summer blockbusters, the streaming service has been releasing a string of surprise titles, including movies originally intended for the big screen. And the continued delays to the theatrical releases for Disney's big-budget movies raises questions about whether some of those movies, like the live-action Mulan, will come to Disney Plus instead.

At first during the pandemic, Disney Plus simply started streaming already released movies months earlier than planned. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker began streaming three months early on the May the Fourth fan day. Before that, Disney released animated hit Frozen 2 three months early as well, and Pixar's Onward landed on Disney Plus just weeks after it premiered in theaters.

But then Disney started ratcheting up the streaming releases with brand-new movies too.

Last month, Disney Plus got a bump in interest with its most anticipated new title since the start of the coronavirus pandemic: a film version of the award-winning musical Hamilton, recorded as a live stage capture of the original Broadway cast. The Hamilton film arrived on Disney Plus more than a year earlier than its originally planned theatrical debut of October next year.

But so far, Disney -- like all other major studios -- is delaying the theatrical releases of its biggest-budget movies. As theaters remain closed down with no wide reopening in sight, Disney may be forced to make unconventional decisions to move even some so-called tentpole films to Disney Plus instead.

But like all studios, the pandemic has shut down Disney's filming, and that's starting to force Disney Plus to delay some of its high-profile originals and throwing the release plans for big-screen pictures into uncertainty.

The likeliest candidate for a release on Disney Plus would be Mulan, the company's live-action remake of the 1998 animated film. Mulan had originally been set to hit theaters in March, but then it was delayed until July and then again until August. Then last week, Disney scrapped the idea of putting it out in August too -- and didn't specify any other theatrical release date. With Mulan's theatrical release now a question mark, Disney's next major movies still set to hit theaters are: The New Mutants, which released a teaser video last week reiterating is Aug. 28 release date but literally appended a "fingers crossed" disclaimer; and Black Widow, due on Nov. 6.

And the fate of Disney Plus' big-name original series is uncertain too. Last month, Disney Plus scrapped the planned August release for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first of its live-action Marvel original series that tie in directly with all the blockbuster movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney Plus pulled The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from its August slate, but it hasn't provided any guidance about when the show will premiere instead. (The second season of Disney Plus' breakout hit The Mandalorian series is set to premiere on the service in October as planned, though.)

This is a developing story; check back for updates.