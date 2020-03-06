Disney Plus giving Beauty and the Beast's Gaston and LeFou a series

Vera Anderson / Contributor / Getty Images

The latest series in the works for Disney Plus, Disney's streaming service, will star Beauty and the Beast duo Gaston and LeFou. The musical series doesn't have a title yet and will be a limited six episodes, according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who played Gaston and LeFou, respectively, in the live action 2017 Beauty and the Beast will reportedly reprise their roles. Composer Alan Menken is possibly returning as well. Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, creators of Once Upon A Time, are reportedly slated to create the show.

No word yet on whether this will be a prequel, given Gaston's death in the movie. Maybe it will cover how Gaston became a war hero prior to setting his sights on Belle?