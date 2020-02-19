The seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars begins on Disney Plus this Friday, but you might need a reminder when it takes place. The streaming service knows this, so it tweeted a useful graphic placing the 11 movies, the live action show and the three animated series in a timeline on Tuesday.
The nine Skywalker Saga movies -- The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker -- are on the bottom row, while the spinoff movies and shows are up top. The Clone Wars takes place between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, the final two films in the prequel trilogy.
Discuss: Disney Plus gives us handy Star Wars timeline before The Clone Wars returns
