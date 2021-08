Disney Plus: Everything coming in September 2021

Disney

What's happening for Disney Plus in September? Quite a lot actually. Marvel's compelling, What If... series continues, but the big drop this coming month is almost certainly Star Wars: Visions, a series of anime shorts focused on the Star Wars universe. Remember The Animatrix? It's sort of like that but for Star Wars.

There'll be nine shorts in total, all from different anime studios across the world. Personally, I've felt like the Star Wars universe has been gathering cobwebs as of late. Hopefully this will bring some life to the franchise.

Can't wait.

Here's everything else you can look forward to on Disney Plus in September.

September 1

Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma

Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes

Dug Days (Shorts) - Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 106 "The Hazelnut King / Egg Baby / Mega Muscle Chip"

Marvel Studios Legends - The Ten Rings

Monsters at Work - Episode 110 "It's Laughter They're After"

Turner & Hooch - Episode 107 "To Serve and Pawtect"

What If...? - Episode 104

September 2

Behind the Scenes of Growing Up Animal - Premiere

September 3

Dark Phoenix

Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

Tomorrowland

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

September 8

Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

Disney's Pepper Ann (S1 - S3)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

The Wizard of Paws (S1)

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Premiere - Episode 101

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 107

Turner & Hooch - Episode 108

What If...? - Episode 105

September 10

Disney Far Away From Raven's Home

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Twenty Something (Short) - Premiere

September 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 108

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 102

Turner & Hooch - Episode 109

What If...? - Episode 106

September 17

Confessions of a Shopaholic

Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Disney's Broadway Hits At London's Royal Albert Hall

Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

Jade Eyed Leopard

Nona (Short) - Premiere

September 22

Dog: Impossible (S2)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Star Wars: Visions (Shorts) - Season 1 Premiere

Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) - Bonus Featurettes

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life - Episode 109

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 103

Turner & Hooch - Episode 110

What If...? - Episode 107

September 24

Spooky Buddies

The Fault in Our Stars

A Spark Story (Premiere)

September 29