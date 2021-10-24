Disney Plus: Everything coming in November 2021

There was a period there, in the opening months of 2021, where you literally couldn't move for premium Disney Plus TV shows set in its most high profile universes. There was The Mandalorian, WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki -- just an absolute smorgasbord.
Recently things have been a little quieter. What If appeals to the hardest of the core Marvel audience, but it's hardly mainstream material. But folks, we're back. This month brings with it Hawkeye, the first two episodes at least. Starring Jeremy Renner as the titular Hawkeye, AKA Clint Barton, the show brings in Hailee Steinfeld as his young protege.
The first two episodes drop on November 24.
November 3
- Amphibia (S3, 5 episodes)
- Dino Ranch (S1, 7 episodes)
- Photo Ark (S2)
- Storm Rising (S1)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 109
November 5
- Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked
- Jingle All The Way
- Jingle All The Way 2
- Prep & Landing: Operation Secret Santa (Short)
- Santa Buddies
- The Search For Santa Paws
- Snow Buddies
- Space Buddies
- X-Men: First Class
November 10
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 7 episodes)
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 110
November 12
- Ciao Alberto (Short) - Disney Plus Premiere
- Entrelozados (S1) - Disney Plus Series Premiere
- Feast (Short)
- Frozen Fever (Short)
- Get A Horse! (Short)
- Home Sweet Home Alone
- Jungle Cruise
- Olaf Presents (S1) - Disney Plus Series Premiere
- Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- An all-new short from The Simpsons
- Paperman (Short)
- Tangled Ever After (Short)
- The Little Matchgirl (Short)
- The Ballad Of Nessie (Short)
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum (S2, 5 episodes) - Disney+ Series Premiere
- Tick Tock Tale (Short)
- Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett - Disney+ Premiere
November 17
- Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1, 3 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)
- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 4 episodes)
November 19
- A Muppets Christmas: Letters To Santa
- Adventure Thru The Walt Disney Archives
- Puppy For Hanukkah
- The Pixar Story
November 24
- Becoming Cousteau
- PJ Masks (S5, 3 episodes)
- Port Protection Alaska (S4)
- Puppy Dog Pals (S4, 2 episodes)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Tampa (S2)
- Hawkeye (S1, 2 episodes) - Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
November 25
- The Beatles: Get Back, Part One - Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
November 26
- Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
- Ernest Saves Christmas
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas
- The Beatles: Get Back, Part Two - Disney Plus Documentary Premiere
November 27
- The Beatles: Get Back, Part Three - Disney Plus Documentary Premiere