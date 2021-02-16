Disney Plus: Everything coming in March 2021

WandaVision has been great. So great, in fact, that it's become a phenomenon. But all good things must come to an end and in March the final episode of the first season comes to an end. We're also getting a WandaVision documentary, which will be well worth a gander.
Thankfully, Disney Plus is more than a WandaVision machine.
Of particular interest in March: Raya and the Last Dragon! Much like Mulan, this movie is coming to Disney Plus, but will require a "Premier Access" plan. Essentially you have to pay an additional $30 to watch.
Here's everything coming in March.
March 5
Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)
WandaVision: Season Finale
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2
March 12
Own the Room
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone
Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In
Disney My Music Story: Perfume
Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Marvel Studios: Legends
Assembled: The Making of WandaVision
March 19
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1
Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time
Mexico Untamed, Season 1
March 26
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1
Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By
Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 1
Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 2
Gnomeo & Juliet
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2
Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3