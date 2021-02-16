Disney Plus: Everything coming in March 2021

Marvel Studios

WandaVision has been great. So great, in fact, that it's become a phenomenon. But all good things must come to an end and in March the final episode of the first season comes to an end. We're also getting a WandaVision documentary, which will be well worth a gander.

Thankfully, Disney Plus is more than a WandaVision machine.

Of particular interest in March: Raya and the Last Dragon! Much like Mulan, this movie is coming to Disney Plus, but will require a "Premier Access" plan. Essentially you have to pay an additional $30 to watch.

Here's everything coming in March.

March 5

Raya and the Last Dragon (Disney+ Premier Access)

WandaVision: Season Finale

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time Warped

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Heartland Docs, DVM, Season 2

March 12

Own the Room

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Long Time Gone

Disney Junior Doc McStuffins: The Doc Is In

Disney My Music Story: Perfume

Dr. K's Exotic Animal ER, Season 1-8

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Season 7

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Marvel Studios: Legends

Assembled: The Making of WandaVision

March 19

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 1

Disney Big Hero 6 The Series, Season 3

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time

Mexico Untamed, Season 1

March 26

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Episode 1

Disney Secrets of Sulpher Springs: As Time Goes By

Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 1

Disney Pickle and Peanut, Season 2

Gnomeo & Juliet

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Episode 2

Inside Pixar: Foundations: Batch 3