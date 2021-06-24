Disney Plus: Everything coming in July 2021

This year Disney Plus has unleashed big budget TV shows like WandaVision and Loki, alongside movies like Raya and the Last Dragon. But July brings maybe its biggest movie yet: Black Widow.
Launching on Disney Plus on the same day as theatres, this is the first major Marvel movie in a long time, so stakes are high. To be clear, you'll have to pay extra to watch it ($29.99 in the US, £19.99 in the UK and $34.99 in Australia) but this still feels like a huge deal. The potential success or failure of this experiment could change how Disney releases Marvel movies in the future.
Here's everything being released on Disney Plus this July...
July 2
Breaking Bobby Bones (S1)
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse
Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
Disney Raven's Home (S4)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3)
Ep. Lush And Wild Puerto Rico
The Sandlot
The Sandlot 2
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 208
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 110
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 102
July 7
Monsters at Work: Episode 101
Loki Episode 5
Marvel Studios Legends
July 9
Disney Junior Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1)
Flicka
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. The Great Smoky Mountains
Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon
Orca Vs. Great White (AKA: Killer Whale Vs. Shark)
Rogue Shark (AKA: Rogue Jaws)
Shark Beach With Chris Hemsworth
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Biggest Bullshark
Black Widow
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 209
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 103
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 111
July 14
Loki: Finale
Monsters At Work: Episode 102
July 16
The Croc That Ate Jaws
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Incredible Iceland
Meet Spidey And His Amazing Friends (Shorts) (S1)
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Shark Attack: The Paige Winter Story
Shark Gangs
We Bought A Zoo
When Sharks Attack (S7)
World's Deadliest Sharks
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 210
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 104
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 112
July 21
Turner & Hooch: Episode 101
Behind The Attraction
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Loki
Monsters At Work: Episode 103
July 23
Disney Junior Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1) Ep. Mickey The Brave!
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Holy Mole Mexico
Ice Age: The Meltdown
Shark Attack Files (S1)
Walking With Dinosaurs (2013)
Playing With Sharks
Stuntman
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 211
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 105
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 113
July 28
Turning The Tables With Robin Roberts
Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life: Episode 101
The Wonderful World Of Mickey Mouse: Batch 2 Premiere
Monsters At Work: Episode 104
Turner & Hooch: Episode 102
July 30
Disney Junior T.O.T.S. (S2)
Disney Sydney To The Max (S3)
Garfield
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (S3) Ep. Michigan's Yooper Cuisine
Built For Mars: The Perseverance Rover
Jungle Cruise
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 212 "Second Chances"
The Mysterious Benedict Society: Episode 106
Star Wars: The Bad Batch: Episode 114 "War Mantle"