Disney Plus: Everything coming in December 2021

Folks, Boba Fett is coming to Disney Plus. I'm hyped.
It's not even that far off, either. If you, like me, are baffled at the rapid passage of time and can't believe it's already December, you'll probably be equally as shocked to hear the first episode of the upcoming Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett is coming December 29. And it's not that far off!
It's probably the most exciting thing about a pretty quiet month for Disney Plus. Hawkeye is also continuing if you like that sort of thing.
Here's everything coming to Disney Plus in December 2021.
December 3
- Christmas… Again?!
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid
- Disney Holiday Magic Quest
- Edward Scissorhands
- Ice Age
- Ice Age: Continental Drift
- Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
- Million Dollar Arm
- Mr. Popper's Penguins
- The Rescue
December 8
- The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
- Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
- Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)
- Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
- Welcome to Earth
- Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)
December 10
- Tron: Legacy
December 15
- Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
- Foodtastic
- Gigantosaurus (S3)
- Life Below Zero (S17)
- Science Of Stupid (S8)
December 17
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
- Home Alone 4
- Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
December 22
- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)
December 24
- Encanto
- King Tut In Color
- Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids
December 29
- T.O.T.S. (S3)
- The Book of Boba Fett
December 31
- 80s Top Ten (S1)